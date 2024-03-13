Grand finals for George Town following recess and makeshift grounds

Their A-grade side has reached the TCL's grand final and will face Longford on Saturday less than 18 months after the recess was announced.
They aren't the only Saints that will be playing in a decider.
The women's outfit, who stayed in the Female Boom competition during the men's recess, has also reached the division two grand final - which will be played on Sunday, March 24.
Club president Jack Hill described it as "magnificent achievement", praising the work of coach Steven Freeman.
"He coaches the men and the women - believe it or not - he's up there probably three or four nights a week and he's passionate and committed to his players," Hill said.
"The improvement we've shown and the level of endeavour and commitment throughout this year is just incredible considering our women were representing us on a makeshift ground with no facilities.
"It's a credit to them for sticking with it and they're reaping the rewards this year.
"Obviously we had no men's side last year and no ground but it's bloody awesome to be there - regardless of the result this weekend it is a success."
The men's team qualified for the grand final courtesy of a 115-run win over Beaconsfield.
Following a delayed start thanks to some non-forecast rain, George Town smacked 222 off 27 overs as Zach Cooke led the way with a 67-ball unbeaten century.
"It's been coming," Hill said of the century.
"There's only so many 50s, 40s, 60s and 70s you can make before you eventually get the 100.
"That's the first hundred in a lot of years at the club, Marshall Pooley might have been the last one over a decade ago I think."
It has also been a fantastic year for the club's women's side.
They finished the home-and-away season as minor premiers, winning 11 matches from 13, and qualified after defeating the Diggers in Sunday's qualifying final.
"They've been building for this over a two or three year period, they've got significantly strong numbers, probably 14 or 15," Hill said.
"It's been well-led by their captain Tyeisha Hinds and Sophie Cooke, they've got a really good culture in that side - they just enjoy playing cricket."
