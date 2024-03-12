Vehicle strikes McDonald's South Launceston

Tasmania Police attended the scene of crash on Howick Street, South Launceston, on Wednesday morning where one vehicle struck the front of the McDonald's building.
A white Suzuki Baleno tore through a concrete wheel-stop at the fast-food restaurant's front about 10am, colliding with two of the shop's glass panels, cracking one significantly and folding another which remains intact.
Police reported one person inside the vehicle and one person inside the store received minor injuries.
The McDonald's drive-through remained open at the time while the interior of the shop was inaccessible to customers.
The restaurant portion of the building reopened later in the day after repair works which cleared away debris and replaced broken windows with wooden panels.
