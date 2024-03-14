Break O'Day seeks commitment from major parties on St Marys Pass reroute

While it may seem like the major parties have promised everything under the sun this election, the Break O'Day Council is still waiting on an addition to the list.
The council wrote to Lyons candidates when the election was called to detail priority projects for its community.
Included among the requests was a plan for the funding and construction of an alternate route for St Marys Pass.
More than a month later, the council is still waiting on responses from the Liberal and Labor state candidates.
"We are now [nine] days out from an election and we are still waiting for Lyons candidates from both major parties to be clear about their party's position on the St Marys Pass," Mayor Mick Tucker said.
"While we may not be located in the big cities, our community's needs should be considered just as important as those living in metro areas."
The road has been an ongoing issue for the council, with heavy rain resulting in floods and rockslides on an almost yearly basis.
Cr Tucker said a commitment to construct an alternate route was the council's primary focus when looking to the major parties.
"The current Liberal government is in the process of undertaking a feasibility study to determine new route, but what our community needs is a commitment that an alternate route will be constructed," he said.
"St Marys Pass is the main access road and economic lifeblood of our coastal communities and like we saw in October 2022, if it is closed, it has significant effects on our communities.
"From students accessing school, to business deliveries and access to vital services, when the pass is closes it all goes out the window."
The Break O'Day mayor said he was looking forward to hearing from candidates and discussing this issue with them as well as other important projects.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.