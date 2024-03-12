The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Once a 'pie-in-the-sky' dream, young renter says own home now 'achievable'

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
March 13 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor leader Rebecca White, Tasmanian renter Mark Astley and Labor Clark candidate Ella Haddad. Picture supplied
Labor leader Rebecca White, Tasmanian renter Mark Astley and Labor Clark candidate Ella Haddad. Picture supplied

For young Tasmanian renter Mark Astley, saving for a deposit and owning his own home felt like a "pie-in-the-sky" dream.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.