Once a 'pie-in-the-sky' dream, young renter says own home now 'achievable'

For young Tasmanian renter Mark Astley, saving for a deposit and owning his own home felt like a "pie-in-the-sky" dream.
"I was working full time, working two jobs, saving up, but then I had to have major corrective surgery," he says.
The house deposit he had been working towards was blown, leaving him back at square one.
"It gets to the point where I'll never actually be able to afford a house, or not for a long time.
"Paying rent, and the cost of living is pretty expensive, and for me, [owning a home] became something that might happen in 10 or 20 years' time. It was a pie-in-the-sky thing for me."
But the young Hobart man says hearing about Labor's proposal that would allow first home buyers to purchase a home with zero deposit has given him hope.
"I was told about this and then ... it's kind of like achievable now to get into the housing market and own your own home."
Labor leader Rebecca White on Monday announced the 'GameChanger' policy, which if implemented, would see the government taking a 20 per cent equity stake in scheme participants' homes.
Eligible participants would not require a deposit, but would still need to be approved on their 80 per cent component of a mortgage by a bank.
"Too many Tasmanians are paying unaffordable rents, and we've seen them go up by about $200 a week over the past 10 years," Ms White said.
"It's a zero-deposit, zero-barriers approach providing hope to thousands of Tasmanians who feel like they would never be able to save up to purchase their own home.
"A renter today could be looking at open homes next weekend."
Ms White deflected questions suggesting that the plan was a copy of the Liberal government's already-operating MyHome Shares Equity Scheme, which offers first home buyers special loans via Bank of Us, with the government taking up to a 40 per cent equity stake.
MyHome participants must also front up a minimum 2 per cent deposit - compared to zero for Labor's proposed scheme.
"Labor's game changer policy is very different to what the Liberals have been offering, it means you don't need to have a deposit to buy a home in Tasmania, if you can afford to rent you can afford a mortgage."
GameChanger - the details:
