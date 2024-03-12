Newstead Christian School reaps the benefits of learning outdoors

Kinder - grade two students replace the classroom every Friday afternoon with the great outdoors.
Newstead Christian School Kinder teacher Narelle Preece said the bush discovery programme is ''all about outdoor learning''.
''It's not just about going to the bush; it's about developing outdoor skills like knot tying and woodworking,'' Ms Preece said.
''But more important is the resilience the children learn from the challenges they face in the bush.''
Ms Preece said the programme offers an opportunity for collaborative learning.
''The grade twos have a chance to be in a leadership role, and the kindergarteners have the chance to make connections with the older children,'' she said.
''They make some lovely connections.
"It's amazing to see how well they start to work together after some time.''
The programme began 6 years ago after Ms Preece and a fellow teacher attended a forest school programme.
''We learnt the main concepts then visited other schools who ran the programme to see how it all worked,'' she said.
''It's very intentional, the children think they are just playing but they're learning so much.''
"We have a brief to teach from every week which builds on the students prior knowledge.
''We've all learnt so much over the years.''
Student Max Stacey said he enjoys creating artwork from the items he finds from foraging.
"I think of this feather as hair and the cardboard as the head,'' Max said.
Student Billy Nugteren enjoys getting out of the classroom on a Friday afternoon.
''I love being outside,'' Billy said.
Principal Diane Hooley said bush discovery is about '' being creative amongst nature, following instincts, taking risks and learning from them when things don't work''.
