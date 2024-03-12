Tasmanian Electoral Commission investigation identifies ballot paper issue

The Tasmanian Electoral Commission (TEC) has identified an issue with ballot papers that may impact state election postal votes.
Following the commencement of the early voting period on Monday, March 4, the TEC identified an issue with the production of ballot papers for the division of Lyons, which may impact up to 20 postal voters.
In a statement, the TEC said, "An investigation into a printing issue found that one batch of ballot paper stock used for this division was affected."
The TEC said approximately one in every 100 sheets in this batch did not receive the required colour wash.
"This batch was immediately quarantined," the statement said.
"A full audit of Lyons ballot papers in pre-poll centres was conducted, and a small number of unwashed (white) papers were identified, removed and quarantined."
The TEC said ballot paper stock was produced before an election, commencing as plain white paper, with a security colour wash applied.
A different colour is used for each of the five divisions.
The TEC said approximately 20 of these ballot papers did not receive the appropriate security wash.
"A team has been established to contact those who may be affected. Email and SMS messages are being sent, and some electors will be contacted by phone," the statement said.
"Electors affected will be issued replacement ballot packs and made aware of the available alternative voting services, depending on their location. All 46 identified overseas electors will immediately be issued a secondary ballot pack and also informed of the telephone voting option that is available to them.
"While this error may affect a small number of electors, the TEC takes the issue very seriously."
