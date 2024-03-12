Launceston restaurateur takes Gorge Hotel battle to Supreme Court - again

A Launceston restaurateur has been forced to argue her case in the Supreme Court for a second time after presiding judge Justice Gregory Geason was stood down to face criminal charges last year.
Launceston City councillor and Golden Brumby restaurant owner Susan Cai has been fighting a marathon legal battle against the developers behind a plan to construct the Gorge Hotel on the corner of Paterson Street and Margaret Street.
TASCAT last year dismissed all of Ms Cai's objections to the development, and she decided to press the case further in an appeal to the Supreme Court in August last year before Justice Gregory Geason.
But she could now be facing thousands more in legal costs after Justice Geason stood down from the bench prior to issuing his decision on the case.
In the Hobart Supreme Court on Monday, Justice Stephen Estcourt said that since there was now "no likelihood" of a decision being handed down by Justice Geason, the parties had agreed to re-argue parts of the case.
In the court on Tuesday before Justice Estcourt, counsel for Ms Cai, Catherine Scott, argued that the Tribunal erred in its February 2023 decision that proposed features of the hotel, including retail facilities, a function centre and the height of the hotel, were "ancillary uses" that would contribute to or promote visitor accommodation.
She argued that the Tribunal had not applied the right test when considering whether the features of the proposed hotel were "ancillary".
Developed by TRC Multi Property Pty Ltd, a company of Joseph Chromy's JAC Group, the proposed nine-storey, 145-room hotel would be the same height as the city's Silo Hotel and sit on the corner of Paterson Street and Margaret Street.
It would feature a function or conference area, multiple bars, a wellness centre and a multi-level car park.
The existing TRC Hotel would be partially demolished, while the nearby bottle shop would be completely demolished.
Counsel for TRC, Anthony Spence SC, argued that there was "no mandatory test" that the tribunal should have followed in determining whether the hotel features were "ancillary" to the core purpose of providing visitor accommodation.
Justice Estcourt reserved his judgement for a later date.
Ms Cai said she has decided to pursue the case for the past five years because it was about her home.
"This is my home, they are building right on my fence line," she said.
She has already paid thousands of dollars in legal fees, but the repeat hearing might incur additional costs, she said.
Her Gofundme page, which she launched to help fund her legal case, has so far raised $5186 of her $30,000 target.
