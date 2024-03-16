Young quartet join Demons' ranks with one eye on club's future

In January, Lilydale coach Corey Lockett revealed the Demons had their eyes set on fresh legs.
And with at least four signings made since, it appears he has kept his word.
Having lost their second-consecutive NTFA division one preliminary final in 2023, Lockett had at that stage struggled to bring in new players to what he admitted is a squad requiring a refresh.
But the intercept defender insisted the club were approaching young recruits to not only help a premiership charge this year, but to also help them transition to a new era.
"Although we're not an old side, we're always on the lookout to be trying to get some younger blokes back here," Lockett told The Examiner two months ago.
"We've got a bunch between 25-28 and then probably only two or three under-22 players and we're trying to, even for this year, look at bringing in guys in that age group.
"You can't just stay put, that's probably what we've done the last few years since we did win a grand final to a point where everyone else has caught up or gone past us, so we can't just sit still."
Since then the Demons have brought in Beau Malkin (21 years old) from Bracknell, Luke Walsh (22) from St Pats, Tom Heazlewood (17) from North Launceston under-18s and Ryan Butt (23) who is returning to football.
"They're exactly what we were after," Lockett said.
"The first three will play seniors in round one guaranteed and Ryan's been probably a bit better than we thought he was going to be, because he came with a mate that played in the twos, but all four of those guys are 23 or younger."
The injection of youth comes at a timely moment for the Demons who, Lockett said, are determined to catch reigning premiers Old Scotch.
"We've definitely trained harder than we have in previous years ... we're probably fitter than we've been in the past and not just relying on talent like we probably have done before," he said.
"I'd have Scotch as the best team, they didn't lose a game last year and they've added to their side, so you wouldn't expect there to be any drop off.
"I'd like to think that we'd be clear second in my opinion, and then from third to seventh you wouldn't be able to pick, which I think is really exciting."
There are a couple of injury concerns facing Lilydale, namely full-forward Trent Griggs who injured his posterior cruciate ligament and midfielder Sam Lockett who broke his hand.
But the playing-coach believed both would be in the senior line-up within the first month of the season.
The NTFA division one season begins April 6, but Lilydale - who have the bye first up - host St Pats in round two on April 13 to kickstart their campaign.
