Franklin House invites you to step back in time at its market day

Would you enjoy having tea while shopping in a historical setting in Launceston on a Sunday?
Franklin House Committee chairperson Julie Dineen has invited everyone to a Sunday market in the picturesque garden of Franklin House, a venue steeped in local history.
Committee chairperson Julie Dineen said this is the first time Franklin House is hosting a market day.
Ms Dineen said they are expecting approximately 30 stalls covering a variety of things: "brick-a-brack, books, plants and crafts".
"We'll have tables set up at the back lawn and along the back verandah for people to sit down and relax, have a Devonshire tea, and we'll also have a barbeque."
The house was built by convict labour in 1838 for Mr Britton Jones, an innkeeper and brewer, though he never lived in it.
"The bricks were made from clay dug on the property and all the interior timber works - door frame, skirting boards - is red cedar, which came from New South Wales," Ms Dineen said.
The house became a boarding school for boys from 1842 to 1866, and a private residence from 1888 to 1960.
"It was going to be demolished in 1960 because it was in such a bad state of disrepair," Ms Dineen said.
"But a group of people got together to save it for the National Trust. This was the first National Trust property in Tasmania and it's been open to the public since October 1961, manned by volunteers.
"We're all volunteers here, no paid person. And we're open seven days a week. Keeps us busy."
Ms Dineen has been volunteering at Franklin House for nearly 20 years, and said this is not unusual.
"We've got a lot of volunteers who've been here a lot of years," she said.
To maintain the house, the National Trust must apply for grants to "get the big jobs done".
"For the little day to day running and maintenance of the house, we have the functions," Ms Dineen said.
Functions such as weddings, receptions, naming ceremonies and birthday parties can be arranged.
The house also features an extensive, English-style garden and a tea room for light refreshments such as Devonshire tea - somewhat of a Franklin House signature.
Tours of the house are also available.
In October 2021, Franklin House celebrated 60 years of being open to the public.
Their next market day at will be held March 24, 10am - 2pm. Entry is by donation.
