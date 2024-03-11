Tasmanian tourism has a positive impact on shaping our state's future

We all know Tassie comes alive at this time of year.
Our regions buzz with Tasmanians taking well-earned beach breaks, festivals and sporting events punctuate the summer calendar and visitors from the 'mainland' travel south for some rare time out.
I might be biased but I think we live in the best place in the world!
Just last month, the New York Times included Tasmania as one of only two Australian destinations in its must visit list for 2024. No small feat for our island at the bottom of the globe.
The strength of our destination's brand and subsequent strong visitor numbers have been driven by well thought-out strategy and hard work. It has not happened by chance.
Through the unique partnership between the industry and Government, Tasmania has strategically planned for its future. Tourism Tasmania, as the state's destination marketer, works hard to position our state in just the right way and our tourism operators and entrepreneurs have innovated and delivered new products and experiences which visitors not only want to travel for, but also leave lasting memories.
Domestic travel boomed following COVID-19, but as more Australians head back overseas and the cost of living starts to impact - we cannot afford to become complacent when it comes to the strength of our visitor economy. The visitor economy accounts for 12 per cent of all Tasmanian jobs, with more than 37,000 people directly or indirectly employed.
Many of these are in our regional communities, supporting regional families, including in the north.
Our vision is to support our tourism operators and private investors to continue to innovate - to create the products that Tasmanians and visitors want to experience. It's exactly why investing in areas like our national parks is vital and why as a community we need to work together to create new iconic attractions that see our visitors travel out into the regions and stay more than one night.
As an industry, we know that we need the community's support as well. That's why one of the main goals is to ensure tourism makes a positive impact to our economy, our communities and our environment. As we continue to enjoy everything the summer has to offer, we must also turn our attention to our visitor economy's future, ensuring it continues to support our regional communities for decades to come.
Amy Hills, CEO Tourism Industry Council Tasmania
