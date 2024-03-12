Life-saving partnership between Kentish Regional Clinic and Head to Health

Kentish Regional Clinic has partnered with Head to Health in Launceston to help save lives.
Offering free workshops as part of CORES Australia [Community Owned Response to Eliminating Suicide], the goal was to help community members access helpful resources.
Mental health nurse and workshop leader Rebecca Reid said the sessions are all inclusive.
"Absolutely anyone can come," Ms Reid said.
"Whether you're a health professional or a community member, the workshops are beneficial.''
The self-care and mental health well-being workshop provides attendees with research-based skills and resources to develop and implement an individualised mental well-being plan.
''We look at what self-care means, myths around it, and how we look after ourselves,'' Ms Reid said.
"It's all about connection and realising we are all human.
''It doesn't matter who you are or what role you're in - we all need to look after ourselves.
''It helps people realise they aren't alone, and that's rewarding for me.''
CEO of Kentish Regional Clinic Sharon Corvinus - Jones said ''we live in a world where people have to do more than ever before''.
''We have a range of people come along to the workshops, from community members and service providers to lawyers wanting to learn how to improve their self-care.''
Corvinus - Jones said the clinic opened 20 years ago in response to suicides in Sheffield.
''We started the one day suicide intervention skills training,'' Corvinus - Jones said.
''The model we used in our training was a great model for self care and mental- well being too.
''It's life changing when you understand that model.
''So when I become CEO I said we need to make this into a self-care workshop that is rolled out to a broader community.''
Corvinus-Jones said they're grateful to have a partnership with Head to Health to assist in making the workshop accessible to the Launceston community.
''Head to Health was initially designed to take pressure off the mental-health care system offering immediate help to those with shorter term mental health issues.''
''They're a nationwide service that enables people with mental health issues to walk into, instead of the emergency room,'' Corvinus - Jones said.
The self-care and mental well-being workshops will run once a month for two and a half hours.
