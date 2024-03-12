Scooters are dangerous and should be taken away from our streets

LAUNCESTON City Council: You have placed in the hands of the public, mostly younger folk, dangerous electric scooters. Scooters which I am informed are capable of 25-30 miles per hour.
But worse than this, I'm told one can purchase similar machines capable of much faster speeds in the regions of 40-50 miles per hour.
I know this because I have seen them and have already told the council, with nothing done.
I am 85 years of age and was nearly bowled by a legal scooter which almost hit me as I walked out of my laneway to the footpath. Had I been hit I most likely would not be writing this letter and dare say the Launceston City Council would be meeting hefty court proceedings from my survivors.
Notwithstanding the fact that Government departments are doing their level best to have people exercise more, and more dollars from the public purse, whilst putting them at risk of death.
Prime Minister Howard took away our guns. These scooters are more dangerous!
Especially those purchased on the net which travel my street frequently.
Don Davey, South Launceston
A YEAR ago we made the tough decision to downsize our business, Rankin & Bond. Many Launceston locals will be aware of the changes made to 20 George Street in the last 12 months, with new businesses moving into our old plumbing store.
Our custom brass machine shop and supply store is still here and we are so thankful for the continued love and support from the Launceston community!
R&B has been family owned and operated for over 100 years and we're excited to go back to our manufacturing roots and offer the community our knowledge and experience for many more years to come!
Meg Coull, Launceston
I HAVE a long term involvement as a volunteer and board member with a local charity. Amongst other things we operate in the homeless and social housing space.
A generous benefactor has donated a large block of land to us to build housing for people transitioning from homelessness.
I am gobsmacked to learn that we are being charged over $60,000 in stamp duty to transfer the title from the benefactor to our organisation - a transaction that involved a zero sale price.
This money needs to come from fundraising from our community - that could be far better spent than going into consolidated revenue.
I would be pleased to hear from any candidates for the upcoming State election that commit to correcting this anomaly.
Barry Neilsen, New Town
IT'S all very well to overhaul the universities to get more students enrolled but it might be a good idea to make sure our kids can read, write and add up before they go on to tertiary education. If educators could decide on how to teach our children and then stick to it instead of changing the rules each year, that might be a start!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
IF THE Premier has to go to The Governor to get permission to dissolve parliament then that means The Governor is the boss of the state. So why doesn't The Governor direct the elected parliament to keep their promises?
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
A BURST water main recently saw us calling on TasWater for help as literally litres and litres of precious fresh water gushed out from the front of our property spewing out over the road and wastefully disappearing down storm water drains.
Following an appeal to TasWater for help an initial assessment crew were on the scene within 45 minutes to be followed 30 minutes later by the 'A' team complete with all the equipment necessary, some of it very high tech, to carry out the essential repair and some 90 minutes later full service was restored with the site left clean and tidy and it was difficult to believe it had actually happened.
From the very first phone call TasWater responded in an extremely courteous and efficient manner and it was a pleasure to see their crews go about their work in the way that they did; Thank you, TasWater!
Jim Collier, Legana
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.