Labor's election promises total $1 billion, Liberals claim

Labor's election promises now add up to $1 billion - about twice what the Liberals are promising - and the only way it could deliver spending on that level is via raising taxes, Treasurer Michael Ferguson has said.
"One billion dollars is a vast sum to be promising to Tasmanians at this election," Mr Ferguson said on Monday.
"Nobody believes Labor will be able to deliver their extraordinary promises, they are effectively in desperation promising everything to everyone with no regard for how they will pay for it."
He said the $1 billion was based on Labor's own figures, and could be higher, since none of the opposition's policies have been costed by the Treasury Department.
"Those numbers are unreliable in my view, for example I've called them out on their energy promises, they can't pay for it."
He said the Liberals had estimated that Labor's energy plan would cost about $140 million per year, but Labor had only budgeted $50 million over four years to fund it.
He said cast doubt on Labor's claim that it would fund its promises by making budget savings or budget cuts.
"I don't believe Labor will do anything except put up taxes in order to pay for it."
He said the $1 billion figure also did not include over $700 million worth of "zombie promises' that Labor made prior to the announcement of the election.
Mr Ferguson's criticism of Labor's spending promises came after the government published revised estimates projecting the state's financial position over the next four years to worsen by over $630 million.
Budget deficits over the next four years could total $1 billion, according to the revised estimates report.
The state's net debt is projected to hit $6.1 billion by June 2027 - the highest level of debt as a proportion to state product since 1998, according to economist Saul Eslake.
Labor denied that spending from its election promises totalled anywhere near $1 billion.
Labor Braddon candidate Dr Shane Broad said his party's policies were "fully costed".
"Michael Ferguson can make up all the figures he likes about Labor's commitments, but the facts are that he has driven Tasmania into record debt."
