Paddling for a cause: Mates in kayaks are battling the Bass Strait

A group of friends are paddling one of the roughest stretches of ocean in the world for a cause close to their hearts.
At 4:30 pm Saturday, March 9, five paddlers set out to cross the infamous Bass Strait and raise funds for Tour de Cure cancer research.
Four-time Australian Olympian Drew Ginn, Peter Bland, Tim Altman and father-son duo Mark and Jack Slykhuis are undertaking the crossing in sea kayaks.
Both Mr Bland and Mr Ginn have lost parents to cancer, so they decided to raise funds in a way that challenged them to explore their capabilities and see the world.
"We would've done it anyway, absolutely, but I learned a long time ago it's always good to be doing these pursuits for somebody else," Mr Bland said.
"We're all just doing it as mates together."
The Bass Strait is one of Australia's most notorious stretches of ocean with a reputation for "volatile weather, fast tidal currents, and a shallow sea shelf that generates steep waves", according to Paddling Magazine.
"Given that we're all pretty competent paddlers, we'll just do what's called downwinding: so you just kind of paddle along, you get yourself on a bit of a swell and you surf your way along," Mr Bland said.
The crew are avid paddlers and kayak all year round, regardless of the season.
"We'll often put our boats in at Cape Paterson and we'll paddle down to Phillip Island, which is 28 kilometres, or Venus Bay to Cape Paterson which is 19 kilometres. And we'll do this often and in pretty wild conditions," Mr Bland said.
Mr Bland said that it was during these trips that Mr Ginn talked about crossing the Bass Strait.
"He's brought that Olympic mentality to paddling. Every session I have with him, I've got to bring my 'A' game just to try and keep up with him," he said.
Mr Bland said he has been putting his equipment to the test in the weeks and days leading up to the departure.
"Last night, I went out in the Andersons Inlet, in the roughest part of the water, and deliberately got my dry bags and filled them with salt water," he said.
"I carried about 45 kilograms of weight in my boat in dry bags just to see how it would perform, and it was absolutely rock solid.
"We're completely unsupported, so we're carrying everything ourselves."
The distance they will cover is approximately 290 kilometres, with the crew departing from Wilsons Promontory, Victoria, and finishing at Little Musselroe Bay, Tasmania, via Hogan Island and Flinders Island.
"That last bit is a bit tricky because the tide changes quickly. It goes from running due east to running due west - and it does it in about 20 minutes. You've got to really get your navigation spot on," Mr Bland said.
"Hopefully we've got the fitness to carry us through if the weather conditions aren't that good. We won't be waiting for the perfect conditions."
They have already completed a 52 kilometre paddle to Hogan Island - in just over seven hours - and a 40 kilometre paddle to Deal Island.
Donations to Tour de Cure can be made at: Tour de Cure fundraiser.
Follow their paddle across the Bass Strait through their Facebook and Instagram pages, or follow the crew in real time via: share.garmin.com/drewginn.
