The AFL is still taking Tasmanians who love footy for granted

IS DESPISE too strong a word for the AFL? I love the game. Hate the business. The professional game has a lot going for it. No question. Nonetheless it is still our game and one can't help feeling that something has been taken away from us. AFL coverage has reached saturation point. There is literally no room for local sports to compete. They have been wiped from live TV and radio coverage and commentary. Then there is the little matter of our current state election. A game that has the potential to unite all Tasmanians has been hijacked by a business that sees us bitterly divided over the price exacted for our own team. The flow on effect at the local NTFA level has produced a major disruption to a thriving community competition. The suits have ordered their competition design and the working class - the volunteers and part time administrators at NTFA board and club level - must kiss their boots and fall into line. Two failed statewide competitions, a failed VFL team, corporate blackmail to get Hawthorn and North Melbourne to host games here, two superseded quality playing facilities, three decades of patronising dismissal of Tasmania and a deserving place in a national competition and this is the best they can do. The AFL are unofficially on our ballot. Officially they would be listed under H for hubris.