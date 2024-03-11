Man dead following Tomahawk rollover crash

A 58-year-old man has died following a crash at Tomahawk Monday morning, Tasmania police said.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Tomahawk Road around 5:10am.
The man was the only occupant of the Ford utility which left the road and rolled.
Police asked anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage of the vehicle travelling in the Tomahawk area beforehand to contact them on 131 444.
Police will remain on scene until about 12pm midday, however a diversion around the crash site is being maintained.
They said their thoughts were with the man's family and loved ones.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
