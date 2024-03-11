'Starved of funding': Teachers' union slams private-public school inequity

The Australian Education Union has accused the federal and state governments of 'starving' Tasmania's public schools of funding.
New figures showed that government funding for Tasmanian private schools increased at 1.7 times the rate of funding for public schools between 2013 and 2022.
AEU president Correna Haythorpe said the federal and state governments are due to sign an agreement over Schooling Resource Standards (SRS) this year.
She said both levels of government must ensure the new agreement funds public schools to 100 per cent of the SRS by 2028.
"No public school in Tasmania is funded to the Schooling Resource Standard, which is the minimum level governments agreed a decade ago was required need to meet the needs of students," Ms Haythorpe said.
"By contrast every private school in Tasmania receives 100 per cent or more of its SRS entitlement."
The union has called on the Federal Government to lift its contribution to funding Tassie schools to 25 per cent, from 20 per cent.
"The Commonwealth must also stop the Tasmanian Government artificially inflating its funding share by including 4 per cent of non-school spending, as it does in the current agreement," she said.
AEU state president David Genford said full funding for state schools would mean more one-on-one support for students with complex needs, small group tutoring for those at risk of falling behind, and more trained counsellors and education support staff.
"Whoever wins the election needs to work with the Federal Government to deliver for Tasmanian children," he said.
Mr Genford has also previously targeted the state government's spending on school infrastructure.
In February, he said the Rockliff government spent less per student on public education infrastructure than any other jurisdiction, with annual capital investment at just $512 in the decade to 2021.
"In 2021, private school capital investment was 4.8 times investment in public schools. The blatant favouritism and largesse Premier Rockliff has displayed is astounding.
"Principals have to deal with leaky roofs, temporary classroom infrastructure problems and fixing windows on top of dealing with their own unsustainable workload and a teacher recruitment crisis."
Recently, the St Helens school was forced to close temporarily after heavy rainfall flooded several classrooms.
A school association member and parent said he had raised concerns about drainage infrastructure at the school with the Department of Education, but no action was taken.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said he was actively monitoring the situation.
He has previously deflected criticism of Tasmanian school performance by citing federal figures showing that Tasmania reported the highest increase in government school expenditure in Australia.
