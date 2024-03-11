'GameChanger' Rebecca White tells how you could buy a home with no deposit

Would you like to buy a house with no deposit?
With 12 days to go in the state election, Tasmanian Labor officially launched its campaign, announcing a new policy called 'GameChanger'.
Labor's plan, If elected, would allow first-time home buyers to purchase a house with zero deposit.
Labor leader Rebecca White said it was the most significant policy to help first-time home buyers ever introduced in Tasmania.
"GameChanger is based on the simple idea that if you can afford to pay the rent, you can afford to pay a mortgage," Ms White said.
"Labor will make sure you have a shot at home ownership, and we'll make sure that having to pay rent each week doesn't stop you from being able to afford to buy a place of your own."
Labor housing spokesperson Ella Haddad said GameChanger would complement Labor's existing housing initiatives.
"After 10 years of the Liberals, we know the housing crisis is so bad that even people with secure jobs are shut out of the housing market," Ms Haddad said.
"GameChanger will work in unison with Labor's comprehensive range of housing policies to build a better future for Tasmanians."
"We'll press ahead with our plan to build 2,000 new apartments, open up more land for development, and encourage the construction of 1,000 new dedicated rental properties, all while continuing the government's commitment to building 10,000 new social and government houses by 2032."
Housing Minister Nic Street said Labor's GameChanger was "nothing more than a dud renovator's delight".
"Ms White's so-called 'game changer' announced today already exists - it is called 'MyHome'," Mr Street said.
"All Ms White has done is take our existing policy, put a lick of paint on it, and shamelessly tried to pretend it's something brand new.
"The fact of the matter is, under our proposed Stamping Out Stamp Duty policy, first home buyers will pay zero stamp duty - that's a saving of up to $28,935. Under Labor, first home buyers will save only half of that - just up to $12,000."
Ms White urged voters not to give the Liberal government another four years.
"They've had 10 years ... we need action on cost of living, we need to pay Tasmanian prices for Tasmanian power," Ms White said.
"We need a game changer on housing to bring back hope and we need a better future for Tasmania.
"We need a Labor government."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said helping Australians with cost of living was the federal government's number one priority.
"And I know helping Tasmanians with their cost of living will be Rebecca White's number one priority as Premier," Mr Albanese said.
"Tasmanians know Rebecca White, they know she's a person of substance.
"She wants to be the Premier of Tasmania - so she can deliver for the people she serves and the state she loves."
