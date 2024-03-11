Driver disqualified for blood alchohol reading four times the legal limit

A Railton man has lost his licence after he was caught with a blood alchohol level nearly four times the legal limit.
The 24-year-old returned a breath analysis reading of 0.192 when intercepted by police in Devonport at around 10pm on March 10.
The man was charged with high-range drink driving and driving on a suspended licence, disqualifying him for 24 months.
He's currently on bail to appear in the Devonport Magistrates Court at a later date.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the force would continue to target dangerous driving behaviours such as speeding, mobile phone use and driving under the influence of alchohol or drugs.
