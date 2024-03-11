In 2022, just 53 per cent of eligible Tasmanians finished year 12 with their Tasmanian Certificate of Education or an equivalent VET qualification. In the whole of Australia, 76 per cent gained their Year 12 or equivalent.
We would need another 1,400 young Tasmanians to leave school with the same success to close that gap. It is hard to that happening when, despite a raft of well-intentioned education reform policies, it has been widening in recent years
Tasmania needs to know why.
Disadvantage? But more students from low SES backgrounds in all of Australia successfully completed year 12 (69.7 per cent) than Tasmanians from a high SES background (66.5 per cent). When we compare Tasmanian and Australian students like for like the difference for those from low SES is 24.4 per cent, while for those from medium SES it was 18 per cent, and for those from high SES it is 16.4 per cent..
The poorer you are, the harder it is for you to succeed at school in Tasmania compared to your mainland cousins.
Underfunding? Tasmania already spends more per student than all other states, and has higher ratios of staff to students. Is the resourcing available to Tasmanian schools being effectively utilised?
Looking for answers, we have co-ordinated an Open Letter calling for an independent Inquiry into the effectiveness of the Tasmanian Education System.
More than 250 have signed, knowing that something is amiss with our education system. Including a former Governor, former Premiers, former Ministers for Education, current and past Members of Parliament, Mayors, elected council members, academics, CEOs of peak bodies, board directors, business people, health professionals, accountants, lawyers, economists, social workers, and other professionals, advocates and service providers, and, critically, those who have been at the 'coal-face' of Tasmania's school education system - principals, teachers, students and other educators as well as concerned parents and grandparents.
Only an independent inquiry will provide the 'political licence' a government will need to find and fix the problems that prevent young Tasmanians benefiting from education to at least the same extent as their peers elsewhere in Australia.
Tasmanian Labor has got behind it, and we hope that the Tasmanian Liberals will too - if they still believe, as former Premier Hodgman declared, that our greatest asset is the potential of our young people.
Workforce Demographer Dr Lisa Denny, economist Saul Eslake and philosopher Emeritus Professor Michael Rowan
