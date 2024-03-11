The poorer you are, the harder it is for you to succeed at school in Tasmania

Disadvantage? But more students from low SES backgrounds in all of Australia successfully completed year 12 (69.7 per cent) than Tasmanians from a high SES background (66.5 per cent). When we compare Tasmanian and Australian students like for like the difference for those from low SES is 24.4 per cent, while for those from medium SES it was 18 per cent, and for those from high SES it is 16.4 per cent..

