Kittens rescued after being abandoned in cardboard box

North East Animal Sanctuary Tasmania has welcomed three kittens that were abandoned by their owner.
The felines were left in a closed cardboard box in a St Helens cemetery with no food or water.
They would've likely died if not for a passerby who noticed the box and discovered the kittens inside.
North East Animal Sanctuary Tasmania owner Michelle Jesson said they were really lucky to have survived.
"We could take them, but they shouldn't have really been in that position in the first place," she said.
"There's help out there. It's not necessary to leave them in a box."
While the kittens are energetic as ever now, Ms Jesson said they were clearly underweight when they arrived at the shelter.
"But after having a good feed and being wormed, they're happy and playful again," she said.
"So they obviously hadn't been there that long, but they could have been in real danger if they hadn't been found."
To fit their morbid origins, the three kittens have been named after Addams Family members. The two males are called Pugsly and Gomez while the female goes by Wednesday.
They'll be looking for their forever homes soon but are undergoing a few weeks of quarantine first.
"Sometimes stressful situations can make things flare up that aren't immediately obvious when they first come in," Ms Jesson said.
"Then they'll be going in for vaccinations, a health check, desexing when they're big enough and then they'll be available for adoption."
Although this story looks like it'll have a happy ending, the animal sanctuary owner was still frustrated at the "abhorrent and morally reprehensible" treatment of the kittens.
"There's never an excuse or a reason to abandon your pets," she said.
Ms Jesson added that some pet owners may not be able to afford desexing costs but there were many organisations like the RSPCA or the National Desexing Network that could help.
In the event of an unwanted litter, she said handing them in to a shelter was always preferable to abandoning them outright.
"I know people might be ashamed of doing it but you're better off swallowing your pride for the sake of the animal," she said.
