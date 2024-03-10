New multi-million dollar military vehicles land in Launceston

Tasmanian military personnel will benefit from four new military vehicles which rolled out in Hobart and Launceston in late February.
The Protected Mobility Vehicle - Light "Hawkei" (PMVL) can seat four passengers plus one in the turret.
Lieutenant Colonel Commanding Officer of the 12th/40th Battalion, Royal Tasmania Regiment Andrew Farquhar said as the name suggested, the vehicles were armoured.
"The windows are ballistically protected, so you're protected from direct shots from small arms and things like that," Lieutenant Colonel Farquhar said.
"They're also designed so that if they hit improvised explosive device or a mine, it's got a V shaped hole, so it deflects the explosion."
The design is similar to the versatile Bushmaster, which Australia has supplied to Ukraine throughout their conflict with Russia.
The Hawkei's are manufactured in Bendigo, Victoria, but Lieutenant Colonel Farquhar said they have a piece of Tasmania in them too.
"The composite that's on it is actually made at Penguin Composites on the North West coast," he said.
"There's a real Tasmanian element to them."
"For us in the 12th/40th Battalion, they allow us to increase our skills in motorisation, and they're a great recruiting drawcard."
He said Tasmania traditionally had a higher proportion of people joining the Australian Defence Force.
"Whether that's the regular defence force or reserves, this is investing in seeing what opportunities are available in defence," Lieutenant Colonel Farquhar said.
The community is welcome to come see the Hawkei's in person through an open night at the Army Reserves on Tuesday night.
"If people want to come out and see the PMVL as well as the Bushmaster, they can," Lieutenant Colonel Farquhar said.
"We'll also have what's called the mobile weapon training simulation system, which is basically a computerised rifle range."
The open night starts Tuesday March 12 at 6pm at the Youngtown Training Depot.
