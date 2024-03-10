The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor accuse Liberals of breaking caretaker over Flinders Island support

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 10 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Liberals and Labor clashed over the Premiers Flinders Island relief announcement. Pictured are Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Labor leader Rebecca White. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Rod Thompson.
Tasmanian Liberals and Labor clashed over the Premiers Flinders Island relief announcement. Pictured are Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Labor leader Rebecca White. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Rod Thompson.

The Tasmanian Liberals announced immediate assistance for farmers facing drought on Flinders Island on Saturday, with grants up to $20,000 available.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.