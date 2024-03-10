Labor accuse Liberals of breaking caretaker over Flinders Island support

The Tasmanian Liberals announced immediate assistance for farmers facing drought on Flinders Island on Saturday, with grants up to $20,000 available.
The relief support was welcomed by Labor, but the way it was announced, was not.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the relief was a result of farmers facing increased feed costs, freight costs, and other expenditure that caused hardship as a result of the drought.
"I went to Flinders Island to listen, learn and speak to locals; I'm very pleased to be able to support them with emergency funding to support the island going through some tough times," Mr Rockliff said.
Labor leader Rebecca White said Tasmanian communities didn't get help "unless the Liberal party showed up in person so that they can get a photo".
No travelling media were present with the Premier while he was on Flinders Island, but Ms White said the way Mr Rockliff had treated Flinders and King Island residents was terrible.
"Those communities deserve support," she said.
"Farmers shouldn't be faced with a circumstance where they're shooting cows because they can't feed them and are crying out for help and can't get it unless the Premier turns up in person."
"It's a complete disgrace and breach of the caretaker convention as far as I can see."
Mr Rockliff defended the decision to go to Flinders Island and said he had not broken caretaker conventions.
"This is about listening to people; I'm not sure when Bec White was last on Flinders or King Island," Mr Rockliff said.
"The best briefing you can get is actually visiting the island and talking to people and locals about their circumstances and what they're going through.
"That's what I've done and will continue to do right across Tasmania if we continue to experience dry conditions."
