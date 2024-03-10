Long Patrol endures heat and exhaustion in 20-hour hike for charity

It was an intense 20 hours, but the Long Patrol returned safely from their 96-kilometre walk at 9.30am Sunday morning.
Starting off Saturday afternoon at a sweltering 29 degrees, the crew of 20 marched to Deloraine and back to Launceston to raise funds for Soldier On, a charity that raises awareness for the mental health and well-being of current and ex-serving veterans.
Charity co-ordinator Oliver Breeze said it was exhilarating to finish the walk again.
"To achieve 96 kilometres, particularly in the heat was a challenge so I'm feeling very good," Mr Breeze said.
"It's great to have achieved our mission."
The Long Patrol set a goal of $20,000 each year and so far has raised around $9,000.
"But the charity runs for the entire month of March, so we've done the hard work now," Mr Breeze said.
"Now we're promoting what we've done and why we do it."
Along with support for veterans, they campaigned for all first responders who see challenging circumstances in their everyday jobs.
"I personally believe we need to do better and look after those operators as well as defence veterans," Mr Breeze said
Two first-time walkers, Tania Emery and Tim Galvin-Ridge, said they got involved because they felt it was a worthy cause and were up for the challenge.
"My uncle is a Vietnam veteran and was a runner for the telegrams, so I thought I'd do it for him as well," Mr Galvin-Ridge said.
The two were forced to pull out at the end of the walk due to injuries sustained to their feet, but said the mental toil was just as hard.
"I was getting really drained with the mental side of things but you just had to keep going," Mr Galvin-Ridge said.
Ms Emery said it was uplifting to see so much support for the walk.
"So many people took time out of their weekend to help encourage us along," Ms Emery said.
Mr Breeze said for those looking to donate, they could do so through the Long Patrol Facebook page.
"All donations over $2 are tax deductible and we really appreciate your support," Mr Breeze said.
