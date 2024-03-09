Tax property investors for empty houses, tenants union says

An empty houses tax should be applied to property investors who own vacant houses to encourage them to open them up to long-term rentals, the Tenants' Union of Tasmania says.
The union has used TasWater data which has captured properties that were empty or under-utilised for a year and found there were 916 homes that were empty over 2023.
Of these properties, 445 were in the Launceston municipality.
The rental vacancy rate in Hobart is 1 per cent, 1.1 per cent in Launceston and 0.4 per cent in Burnie.
Tenants' Union of Tasmania principal solicitor Ben Bartl said according to the state government's housing strategy, a healthy vacancy rate is 3 per cent.
He said having an extra 72 properties available for rent in Launceston would raise the city's vacancy rate by 1 per cent.
"An empty homes levy similar as that adopted in Melbourne or Vancouver would be a good way of encouraging investors to return their empty investment properties to the long-term rental market," he said.
"In Vancouver for example, an empty homes levy has seen the number of empty homes drop by 36 per cent and more than $115 million raised for social housing."
Meanwhile, Mr Bartl said the average Tasmanian household was paying $7000 more each year in rent than they were five years ago.
"The median Tasmanian rental household was paying $311 per week five years ago," he said.
"Today, they are paying $445 per week."
