Magnay commits future to 'incredible' JackJumpers ahead of do-or-die clash

With the Tasmania JackJumpers less than 48 hours away from game two of their NBL semi-finals series, star big man Will Magnay has provided a timely boost.
Signing a two-year contract extension, Magnay will remain at the NBL's newest franchise until the end of the 2025-26 season following a campaign in which the 25-year-old has recorded career-best averages in points, steals, rebounds and field-goal percentage.
Also leading the league in blocks per game despite averaging under 19 minutes on the floor, Magnay said moving to a different NBL team did not cross his mind.
"There's nowhere else I wanted to be. I had a quick brief look at overseas and thought, nah that's not for me," he said.
"This feels like home and I've done nothing but improved since I've been here and I'm very grateful for the opportunities they've provided me and the support they've given me over the years.
"I am thrilled to continue my journey with Tasmania. The support from the fans and the organisation has been incredible, it's like no other place in the world and I can't wait to continue to grow here and bring a championship to the state."
The new deal for the two-time NBL awards finalist came as welcome news for coach Scott Roth.
"He's a beast, there's no other way to say it. He's got his body healthy, and I think we're only just scratching the surface of what he can do and what he can achieve here," he said.
"I'm excited to have his contract locked away and to continue with him as a key part of the group into the future."
The JackJumpers host the Perth Wildcats at the Derwent Entertainment Centre on Monday night, 7.30pm, with the side requiring a win to stay in the three-game series having lost the first contest on Friday.
While Magnay will be fit for the contest, fellow centre Marcus Lee will be forced to watch from the sidelines should the JackJumpers accept an early plea from the league.
The American's foul on Perth player Jordan Usher during the fourth quarter of game one of the series has been deemed unduly rough play with the league's game review panel grading the incident as intentional, medium impact and high contact.
The penalty for this classification is a two-game suspension which can be reduced to a one-game suspension with an early plea.
The JackJumpers can either accept the early guilty plea or appeal the game review panel's decision.
General manager of basketball operations, Mika Vukona, said the club had not yet a made a decision about appealing the decision.
"We're just working through the processes right now ... [the club is] disappointed in the process, obviously the timing with the call that the refs made as an unsportsmanlike means it needs to be taken through by the integrity unit at this level at such a crucial time [and we're] disappointed with it," he said.
While Roth questioned the process of how players received suspensions.
"I just don't understand the process, it's completely foreign to me, this tribunal and this integrity court and all this other stuff," he said.
"I just don't understand the fines or suspensions, or whatever may transpire, it's just something that I have a hard time wrapping my head around how they go about assigning these things.
"It's a bizarre operating system for me."
Later on Sunday, the JackJumpers made the decision to accept the early plea, confirming Lee's absence for game two and his return for game three.
"We're disappointed to not have Marcus available, but more disappointed with how it's come about," chief operating officer Darren Smith said.
"The incident was assessed as an unsportsmanlike foul at the time and that was the reasonable and appropriate penalty in our opinion.
"It was not cited by the referees during nor following the game but has been brought about by the Wildcats' administration."
