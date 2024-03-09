Paris looms large for Tasmanians as sports finalise national squads

Paris is looming large on the horizon of several Tasmanians as various sport's begin to finalise selections for this year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The Olympics run from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital with the Paralympics following from August 28 to September 8.
Launceston marksman Bailey Groves is heading for the 2016 Olympic host city in the hope of qualifying to reach the 2024 equivalent.
Fresh from winning the 10-metre air pistol event at the 2023 Oceania Championships, the 26-year-old has been named in the Australian team for the ISSF final Olympic qualification championship in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, from April 11-20.
Announcing the selections, Shooting Australia said: "We congratulate these 11 athletes on this very significant achievement and recognise their hard work and commitment towards their 2024 Paris Olympic campaigns."
A member of Van Diemen Pistol Club, Launceston-born Groves defeated long-time teammate Dan Repacholi with the last shot of the Oceania Champs in Brisbane in October to secure a Paris Olympic quota spot for Australia.
"Those last two shots were the most stressful shots I had but I had already made certain mistakes before in the final and I wasn't going to make those again," he said before looking ahead to a busy 2024 schedule.
"It should be one thing after another and hopefully Paris."
A 2015 Examiner Junior Sports Award winner and former Evandale Primary School and Australian Maritime College student who now lives in Western Australia, Groves is a multiple national shooting champion who is all-too familiar with this scenario having come close to selection for the 2020 Olympics and 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Australian hockey talisman Eddie Ockenden looks set to come up against one of the few players with more international appearances when the 2020 Olympic hockey finalists are reunited in Paris.
With the memory of the penalty shootout loss in Tokyo still fresh in his mind, the four-time Olympian is expected to line-up against the world's most-capped player, Belgium's John-John Dohmen.
The reigning gold and silver medallists have been drawn together in a pool match on July 31.
Four months out from the start of the Paris Olympics, the dates have been set for the schedule with the Kookaburras looking to build on their sole Olympic triumph of 2004 and haul of 10 medals.
The Kookaburras kick off their campaign at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on July 27 against Argentina before taking on Ireland two days later. They also face a trans-Tasman clash against New Zealand on August 1.
Colin Batch's reigning Oceania and Commonwealth champions are all but unbeaten in 2024, winning seven of eight matches at the FIH Pro League in India.
Australia's all-time leading international appearance-maker, Ockenden, 36, and fellow Hobartians Jack Welch, 26, and Josh Beltz, 28, all featured in the tournament with Ockenden delighted with Welch's 12th career goal in a 4-1 win against Ireland.
"Jack's going well, the boys love seeing when he's up and about and scoring," he said. "He puts the hard yards in and it's nice to see him rewarded.
"We've got a great group at the moment. Some big changes towards the end of last year and the guys are really learning and growing with the performances on the field. You can tell how much enjoyment and excitement we're playing with. It's a really good group of guys to play hockey with."
Two Tasmanian rowers remain focused on a return to the sport's ultimate stage.
Alexandra Viney and Sarah Hawe were both named in Rowing Australia's 2024 team following a week of trials at the Sydney International Regatta Centre.
Hawe, 36, of Huon and Sydney rowing clubs, is in the squad for the coxed eight and four while Launceston-born Viney, 31, who now represents Mercantile Rowing Club, is in the PR3 mixed coxed four squad.
Both competed at the last Olympic/Paralympic Games in Tokyo. A two-time coxless four world champion, Hawe was in the women's eight which finished third in their heat, fourth in the repechage and fifth in the A final. A 2022 world championship silver medallist, Viney was in the PR3 mixed four which came fourth.
Tasmanian middle-distance runner Deon Kenzie is on course for a third consecutive Paralympic Games after being named among 20 Australians for the World Para Championships in Japan from May 17-25.
The 27-year-old, of Forth, who has right hemiplegic cerebral palsy, has been selected to contest the T38 1500m in Kobe.
Kenzie made his international debut at the 2013 Paralympic World Championships in France, where he won a bronze medal, and broke the world record on home soil in Hobart the following year.
He won a silver medal over 1500m at his first Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, his first international gold at the 2017 world championships in London and added a bronze in 2019.
At the delayed 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Kenzie again won bronze in the 1500m with a time of 4:03.76.
Athletics Australia high performance manager Andrew Faichney said: "The World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe represents a pivotal moment for our athletes as they gear up for the ultimate challenge in Paris."
