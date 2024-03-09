Evandale Panthers edge out Hadspen to straight through to TCL grand final

Evandale Panthers will play in the grand final for the second-consecutive season after defeating Hadspen by just seven runs.
Playing off in the qualifying final, the Panthers made 8-173 before restricting Hadspen to just 5-166 from their 40 overs.
"It was a close game the whole 80 overs so to be able to dig deep at the end in pretty hot conditions and to have a week off to relax is nice," Evandale captain-coach Jonty Manktelow said.
"We've got a few sore bodies so I think the week off will do us good."
After losing two quick wickets, the Panthers recovered through Manktelow and Nikhil Bhatkar (28 off 28 balls) before the latter was dismissed.
Manktelow played the role of the set batter throughout the innings, working his way to 78 off 112 as the Chieftains' spinners bowled tight.
Stan Tyson took 3-28 off eight overs, while Tristan Weeks didn't take any wickets but only went for 13 off his eight.
Manktelow predicted 160 would be the par score, so was pleased for his side to work their way to 173.
Hadspen started strong before Sam McLean took the breakthrough of Weeks (28 off 31) but with the likes of Nathan Balym (45 off 115) and Glenn Ellis (43 off 54) taking the game on, it could have gone either way.
Aaron Rush (1-26) claimed the late wicket of Ellis, earning praise from his coach.
"Our bowlers really stepped up, Rushy's last three overs he bowled were excellent - to get a wicket and keep it tight.
"The game ebbed and flowed and could've gone either way but we held our nerve and got the job done."
McLean finished with 1-12 off eight, while Manktelow took 2-23 off his spell.
Hadspen will play Longford next week for a spot in the grand final after the Tigers saw off Trevallyn with an 87-run win.
They were led by a hard-hitting Jackson Blair innings, with the former captain whacking 91 off just 53 balls - guiding the side to 6-251.
He and Dion Blair (12) put on a partnership of 66 for the second wicket, which showed his hard-hitting prowess before Dan Forster (47* off 75 balls) and Richard Howe (55 off 50) pushed the score on late.
Sean Barry (3-40) led the way with three wickets for Trevallyn.
The visitors elevated Daniel Smith to opening for the first time this season but the big hitter was dismissed second ball of his innings.
That didn't stop a strong second-wicket partnership between Matthew Kerrison (51 off 67 balls) and Nathan Barry (40 off 54), with the pair putting on 97.
Zach Tatnell stood tall through the middle order with 30 but the Tigers reigned supreme as Josh Adams finished with tidy figures of 4-17 off 2.5 overs.
He finished the game with two in two balls.
