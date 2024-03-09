Long Patrol team set off on gruelling walk for Soldier On charity

At a temperature of 29 degrees, an arduous walk awaits the 20 walkers from Long Patrol, who will walk 96 kilometres in 20 hours to Deloraine and back to Launceston.
But it's all in the name of Soldier On - a campaign that raises awareness and supports the mental health and well-being of current and ex-serving veterans.
Charity coordinator Oliver Breeze said he was excited to get going, but wary of the hot weather.
"I am obviously a little bit nervous on how these conditions are going to affect such a long duration walk," Mr Breeze said.
"Our objective every year is $20,000, we're at about $8500 now so we're just under halfway."
He said while they walked for Solider On, it was important to note that the charity focused on the mental health of all first responders as well as Australian Defence Force veterans.
"Police, firefighters, ambos and correctional staff - all those frontline workers that are exposed to horrific situations as part of their occupation," Mr Breeze said.
"That's part of our campaign, to make the community aware of some of the challenges faced by first responders as well.
"And if we can get a conversation started during the walk about some of the challenges we face; that's one of my objectives."
This is Mr Breeze's fourth year leading the walk, and said he spent some time training for the task ahead.
"I do pack marching in the gym to prep my body for the arduous task, but a lot of my work is logistics and ensuring those that have given up the long weekend to support us feel that they're stepping into a worthy cause," Mr Breeze said.
He thanked the generosity of their sponsors, and said they aimed to be back in Launceston by 8.30am Sunday.
"Road users be aware that we will be on the old Bass Highway and if people would like to make a donation we have QR codes on our vehicles and we're well signed," Mr Breeze said.
