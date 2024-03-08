Driver Ricky Duggan chasing seventh Carrick Park Pacing Cup win

After being runner-up at his first two runs in the state, Cemetery Bay will be looking to go one better in Sunday afternoon's Carrick Park Pacing Cup (2650m).
Trained by Tasmanian-born, now Victorian-based horseman Alex Ashwood, Cemetery Bay will be chasing his first win since June with Ashwood entrusting Ricky Duggan with the drive as the state's most-winning driver chases his seventh win in the Carrick Park Pacing Club's premier race.
The six-year-old gelding has been among the top-three placings in 46 per cent of his 59 starts, and Ashwood is hoping the gelding can figure again if he steps cleanly from his 10-metre handicap.
"He has been consistent since he crossed Bass Strait, and if he stepped a lot cleaner in his last two starts, he probably finishes a lot closer, so hopefully Ricky (Duggan) can get him away on his best foot on Sunday, and if he does, he has a good chance," he said.
"He is a horse over here that you have to drive one-dimensional. If you go through his form over here since his last win, he hasn't been far away, but he is not good enough to make his own luck in metro grade.
"I think the stands suit him because of the slower lead time compared to the mobiles. He can do a little bit of work from the half instead of waiting for everyone to do the work so that he can make his own luck a bit."
The gelding will remain in the state and will be aimed at the Easter Cup, which commences with heats on March 24 before the $75,000 final on March 30.
"The prize money was too good not to stay, and he will probably stay now for the Easter Cup as well. I don't think he would have disgraced himself if I put him in the Tasmania Cup," the trainer said.
The first of nine races is scheduled for 14:19pm, with the Carrick Park Pacing Club providing a day of entertainment, including Fashions on the Field, live music, mini trots and lucky gate prizes.
