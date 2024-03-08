Meet Florage: the florists 'greening up' the flower industry

Did you know that Australia's flower industry has huge environmental impacts - from single-use and micro plastics to pesticide usage and carbon emissions?
It's an industry that many people wouldn't think twice about.
Local florist Florage Tasmania is paving the way for sustainability in the industry, while making it look easy.
According to the Australian Flower Trades Association, more than 50 per cent of all flowers sold in Australia are imported to meet consumer demand.
On March 1, Florage was the winner of Tamar NRM's Sustainable Business Category for being a "beacon of sustainability within the floristry industry".
Owner and creative director Andre Belotti said it's up to them to educate consumers on making sustainable choices.
"There's an expectation that when they walk through the door to the florist shop, they expect you to have the whole assortment throughout the year," he said.
"It's up to us, obviously, to educate them to make them understand that we're not traditional florists."
Owner and head of business development Tom Miller said the environmental impacts of the industry are extensive.
"The industry is just awash with plastic. Everything's wrapped in cellophane," he said.
"The worst culprit is the green floral foam - it's made from a range of potentially toxic materials, including formaldehyde and black carbon. It has a warning on the box to cover your hands and wear gloves, which of course no florist does because they're working with it every day.
"But worst, it breaks into microplastics: straight into the waterways, straight to the soil."
Having only opened in 2022, both owners have drawn on their extensive careers - in a few different countries - to make Florage what it is today.
They felt this was their chance to step away from the unsustainable practices of the florist industry and take a different path.
Florage strives for sustainability in as many ways as possible. Seasons permitting, their flowers and goods are sourced locally. They have ceased using all single-use plastics, and they heavily encourage the repurposing and recycling of the packaging.
One such example is the hessian wrapping that they have traded in place of cellophane. The material can be repurposed into table runners, or become a weed mat for your garden.
"We get the hessian delivered in 50 metre rolls, which we cut," Mr Miller said.
"We reckon in the last 18 months, the area of nearly two and a half tennis courts is what we've done in hessian. That means if we weren't doing this, it would have been two and a half tennis courts of plastic cellophane."
Both Mr Belotti and Mr Miller believe that it's the little things that end up making a big difference.
"I think that's what the Sustainability Festival award is about," Mr Miller said.
"Who would have thought that the floristry industry needs 'greening up'?
"It's about identifying what choices you can make to have as little impact as possible."
