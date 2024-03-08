'It's not just cooking': Prospect High teacher wins well deserved award

Adrienne McMahon was a chef before stepping into the role of home economics teacher in 2012 when one of her old teachers, Marillyn Hiller, suggested she work at Launceston College.
Ms Hillier said Adrienne has ''always been a highly motivated, creative and energetic person''.
''My first interaction with her was as her Home Economics teacher at George Town High School in 1986, 38 years ago.''
Ms McMahon has been awarded the Tasmanian Home Economics Teacher of the Year for the Home Economics Institutes of Australia's 30th anniversary.
Ms McMahon began working at Prospect High in 2021 after returning from the Northern Territory, where she established a hospitality programme.
Since then she has established a cafe out of a ''vacant space'' and runs many hospitality courses and programmes within her role, including vocational education and training.
Ms McMahon's favourite part of the job is the ''kids'' and the ways hospitality taps into students who don't succeed in the classroom.
"It's not just cooking - it's all about the one on one time with students, the workplace atmosphere and the skills they learn,'' she said.
''Kids who can't sit in a class and do maths still get to learn and gain a job when they leave.''
Ms McMahon said there is a dual enrolment option for grade 10 students going into college where they return to Prospect High for ongoing hospitality classes.
''It's really great for those kids who don't necessarily run out into the big world, for all sorts of circumstances not all kids are ready to go onto a bigger environment,'' she said.
''They gain added confidence from being somewhere familiar.''
Ms McMahon said as a qualified chef she will be able to train up to certificate four, if the school can secure a commercial kitchen.
''The whole foods area is massive, we can't keep up with the classes because it really does strike a chord with those kids who struggle in the classrooms.''
Principal of Prospect High Lee Barker said before Ms McMahon was appointed to the role, the school ''needed someone with expertise''.
''We had a phone interview and Adrienne was highly motivated to establish a hospitality programme - I knew she would be a perfect match.''
