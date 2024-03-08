Labor pledge to introduce equality portfolio alongside LGBTIQA+ support

Tasmanian Labor pledged to introduce a range of measures that would give the LGBTIQA+ community a "loud and powerful voice" inside government, if elected.
Labor would introduce a dedicated Ministerial portfolio of Equality, and provide peak body funding of $300,000 a year to Equality Tasmania.
Equality spokesperson Ella Haddad said Equality Tasmania had been a vital organisation for decades, but never formally recognised as a peak body, or funded accordingly.
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said this was the most comprehensive LGBTIQA+ election policy Tasmanian Labor had ever presented.
"It covers law reform, services, representation and setting long-term goals," Mr Croome said.
"Labor's plan for an effective ban on conversion practices, better hate crime laws and financial redress for historic convictions are very welcome, as is its commitment to funding Equality Tasmania so we can advocate for LGBTIQA+ people in need."
Labor also pledged to scrap the current Liberal party draft bill on conversion practices and introduce their own.
Ms Haddad said they would present legislation that "would actually achieve a ban on these harmful practices, and protect Tasmanians from the trauma they inflict".
"The current Bill does not do that and could have the reverse effect of in fact increasing conversion practices in Tasmania and make things worse," Ms Haddad said.
Under the bill, adults found guilty of carrying out conversion practices could be fined up to $29,250 and be jailed for up to 18 months.
Attorney General Guy Barnett said their draft bill had been released, and they intend to progress the bill should they be re-elected.
Ms Haddad said Labor would also increase the funding for Working It Out - Tasmania's sexuality, gender and intersex support and advocacy service - by an extra $95,000 per year.
Working It Out chief executive Lynn Jarvis said Labor's plan would improve health and wellbeing outcomes for Tasmania's LGBTIQA+ community.
"It also builds on the current Liberal Government's work to develop an LGBTIQA+ Action Plan and Framework and the current government's funding for LGBTIQA+ services and advocacy," Ms Jarvis said.
"Having an Equality Minister will also mean advocacy at the highest level for the needs of the LGBTIQA+ community."
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said she supported Labor's move to scrap the Liberal's draft conversion therapy bill.
"Whoever is the new government, we will work very closely to make sure that there is true action on this issue in the detail of the Tasmania Law Reform Institute recommendations," Dr Woodruff said.
