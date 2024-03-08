Major parties disclose plans to tackle endometriosis

The Liberals will invest $4.7 million in a surgical robot to treat endometriosis, to be located at the Launceston General Hospital, if re-elected after the March 23 election.
Liberal leader Jeremy Rockliff said endometriosis was an insidious disease that affected one in seven women.
"While medicine is making some gains, it's still taking an average of 6.5 years to reach a diagnosis, and the treatment also still a major challenge too," he said.
"We are going to boost the awareness, diagnosis and treatment of this disease across our public health system with a $1.2 million investment in targeted measures, coupled with a new $4.7 million surgical robot."
There will be a campaign to raise awareness and educate the community on endometriosis to ensure greater understanding about the impact that this chronic condition has on many Tasmanian women, Mr Rockliff said.
Labor, if it wins the election, will commit $700,000 over four years to partner with Tasmanian Family Planning to establish a nurse-led clinical service for endometriosis and pelvic pain in Northern Tasmania.
Labor's women's spokeswoman Michelle O'Byrne said the service would improve support and access for diagnostics, treatment and referrals.
"Chronic pain affects a higher proportion of girls and women than men around the world; however, women are less likely to receive any form of treatment," she said.
"Endometriosis pain often forces women to take leave from work, preventing them to engage fully in their careers."
