Walker criticises former party for Batman Bridge stance

Bass independent candidate Tim Walker has expressed concerns that the Greens have politicised a push to rename the Batman Bridge.
The Greens on Thursday said they wanted a commitment from all sides of politics to change the bridge's name as it was named in memory of John Batman who organised roving parties to massacre Aboriginal people during the state's Black War.
A former Greens party member, Mr Walker successfully moved a motion at a City of Launceston council meeting in 2021 for the bridge to be renamed.
He criticised the Greens' demand for the bridge's renaming.
"This is the type of stunt that will quickly lead to an unworkable parliament, and potentially a fresh election", Mr Walker said.
"I am confident the name will change, but through education and consultation, not by ultimatum.
"The last thing Tasmania needs is a return to the polarising style of debate from any of the parties."
