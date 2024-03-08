Labor would establish a nurse-led clinical service for endometriosis and pelvic pain

Labor has pledged to partner with Tasmanian Family Planning and commit $700,000 if elected to establish Northern Tasmania's first nurse-led clinical service for endometriosis and pelvic pain.
Labor spokesperson for women Michelle O'Byrne said that medical gender bias has often led to a denial of women's pain and by extension, pain relief and similar services.
"Chronic pain affects a higher proportion of girls and women than men around the world; however, women are less likely to receive any form of treatment," she said.
"This will improve support and access to diagnostics, treatment and referral services."
Ms O'Byrne said that pain associated with endometriosis "often forces women to take leave from work, preventing them from engaging fully in their careers".
"We want to see that impact drastically reduced because conditions like Endometriosis should not come at a cost to a woman's wage or working conditions," she said.
Sophia Arumugam said she missed out on much of her schooling due to "excruciating" pain from endometriosis.
"I was disregarded by a lot of doctors," she said.
"The only way I could get my diagnosis and things like the surgery and the ultrasound were through the private route, which puts a lot of pressure on me to do as much as I can while my parents' health insurance still covers me."
Ms Arumugam said she was left with a terrible experience at an emergency department after an ovarian cyst had ruptured.
"The doctor sat there and said, 'I'm not sure what you want me to do. I just don't know that much about it'."
Ms Arumugam said Labor's policy would allow more accessibility for pain relief and services and reduced waitlist times.
"The idea of not having to go through private healthcare would be a huge weight lifted off my shoulders," she said.
CEO Family Planning Tasmania Lalla McKenzie said they've worked hard to ensure reduced waiting times.
"We've worked really hard on our waiting periods to ensure that no one across the state is waiting more than 11 days to see one of our specialists," she said.
