Labor would establish a nurse-led clinical service for endometriosis and pelvic pain

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
Updated March 8 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 1:05pm
Michelle O'Byrne, Ged Kearney, Lalla Mackenzie, Sophia Arumugam, Tracey Hutt and Anita Dow. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Michelle O'Byrne, Ged Kearney, Lalla Mackenzie, Sophia Arumugam, Tracey Hutt and Anita Dow. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Labor has pledged to partner with Tasmanian Family Planning and commit $700,000 if elected to establish Northern Tasmania's first nurse-led clinical service for endometriosis and pelvic pain.

Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in social and environmental issues. Got a story? Contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

