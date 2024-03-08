Greens promise to push for better legislation around conversion practices

The Tasmanian Greens committed to establishing an effective ban on conversion practices, fully implementing the recommendations of the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute (TLRI), if elected.
The Liberals released a draft bill in December last year which would criminalise attempts to change a person's sexual orientation through certain activities.
The bill was met with critisism from LGBTIQA+ advocates including Equality Tasmania, where spokesman Rodney Croome said the bill was laden with exemptions and the government should draft a new version.
Attorney General Guy Barnett said the Liberals intended to progress the draft bill, should they be re-elected.
Conversion therapy survivor Glen Worral said he grew up believing he was "broken, damaged and an abomination".
"My faith told me that I had to be straight, and for the next 21 years, I was involved with conversion practices in the vain hope that I would become straight," Mr Worral said.
"I can say quite authoritatively, that these practices continue here in Tasmania."
He said at one point, he was told he needed an exorcism.
"That took place with four people; I felt very frightened. I felt that I had nowhere to go or nowhere to run," Mr Worral said.
"This is another aspect of conversion practices - that there is a great disparity in power between those who say we can fix you to those who say, I have this issue.
"I'm still a person of faith. I embraced who I was instead of rejecting it, and for the first time in my life I found peace."
Mr Worral said survivors were not consulted in the Liberal's draft bill.
"There were 16 recommendations made by the TLRI and that they have basically been ignored," Mr Worral said.
"The legislation that has been proposed is so full of holes it's basically useless for survivors."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said they'd made a commitment to ban conversion therapy.
"That's what the draft legislation says, we have that out for consultation now and we welcome any feedback," Mr Rockliff said.
"I want, and have always advocated for, an inclusive Tasmania. I said I'd ban conversion therapy, and I will.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said the Liberals' bill would make the situation for conversion practices in Tasmania "far worse".
"It would legitimise conversion practices, it would increase and enable further trauma, pain and suffering of LGBTIQA+ people now, and into the future," Dr Woodruff said.
"The Greens fully support the LGBTIQA+ community and survivors who have lived through this trauma.
"We will return to Parliament and move that Parliament ban conversion practices and fully implement legislation with all other law reform Institute's recommendations."
Tasmanian Labor also promised to scrap the current bill and present their own legislation they said "would actually achieve a ban on these harmful practices and protect Tasmanians from the trauma they inflict", if elected.
The move from both parties was welcomed by Equality Tasmania.
