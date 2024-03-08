Launceston to India and everywhere in between - the wild ride of Korey Sutcliffe

Mixed martial arts late-bloomer Korey Sutcliffe has lived a full-on life.
Born in Launceston, he has lived in 11 different countries and is now making big waves in India after starting the sport aged 23.
After winning his last fight in the main event for Kanchenjunga Fight Night on Februrary 17, the 28-year-old is on a rise he didn't expect.
"It's put me in a position where a lot of guys want to fight me to prove how good they are and now I have to prove how good I am by fighting them," Sutcliffe said.
Known as 'The Rebellious', Sutcliffe is set for another main-event bout on May 25, taking on Rabindra Dhant - a former fighter in ONE Championship, the largest MMA organisation in Asia. He says winning this fight could lead him towards his ultimate goal - a UFC contract.
"The Road to UFC is coming to India in October, which I've already made my application for but it then strengthens my application to have a shot if I beat this guy," he said.
"I'm trying to accumulate some more wins against some high-level opponents to make myself look better to join the Road to UFC.
"Once I'm there in the Road to UFC, I can then really showcase my skills and get a UFC contract which I've been trying to get for the last five years."
But it has not all been easy going for the bantamweight fighter.
At 23 years old, Sutcliffe knew it was time to make a change.
"I realised that working in a bank or in a timber-yard or something like that where I was in Tasmania, was not for me," he said.
Having grown up watching MMA movies as a kid and seeing his brother Daniel take part in the sport, he moved to Melbourne but "got caught up in the wrong crowd" as he had in Tasmania.
A conversation with a former boss got him on the straight and narrow.
"He told me 'look, if you want to do it, you got to go and do it right now because you're not young and you're unhappy in your current position'," Sutcliffe said.
"So why not try this, go and do it for six months, see if you're any good at it and see what happens after those six months."
At that moment, he booked flights and accommodation in Thailand as well as a training package. During his time over there where he "got his ass beat", Sutcliffe met a man from Russia, who came back to Australia with him and supported him for two years.
Just as COVID-19 changed the way everyone lived - it had a variety of effects on the way Sutcliffe's career has evolved.
In a rollercoaster few years he experienced Visa issues, deportation, and a major world event.
Heading to Russia, he arrived in Moscow nine hours before the Visa was valid. It was cancelled as a result and he was effectively deported.
However, a $10,000 payment meant returning to his home country wasn't an option.
Sutcliffe flew to Turkey before figuring that Ukraine was his best port of call - fighting there nine times as an amateur and finishing with a record of 7-2 - before finally entering Russia.
But before he could fight due to injury, the war hit - which eventually sparked one of his biggest opportunities to date as his friend from Russia had moved to the United States.
Making his professional debut in the US against Mateo Gonzalez in February last year, Sutcliffe picked up the win. "That was a very happy moment because I had just gone through so many things in the last three years that kept pushing me back and making it look like nothing was going to happen," he said.
"I was trying very hard each and every day, sometimes asking for help from other people to support me on my journey, because I only have one vision and that's getting into the UFC."
Returning to Australia, he was in demand, arranging his second bout with Peak Fighting almost instantly but the June fight resulted in a loss. The Tasmanian admitted he had "no game plan" with training, just trying out new gyms as opposed to settling.
"I was just sparring a lot and underestimated my opponent, which was silly and I've learned from it.
"That's why I've reached out for help this time around on my fourth professional flight to have a solid training camp in one location, with very high-level coaches and people from all over the world coming to that gym because I've learned from my mistakes."
Despite living around the world and being away from Tasmania for several years - it's somewhere that is still front of mind for the fighter.
"Every single time I get into that cage, I have Tasmania in my heart," he said.
"My real friends are always back home in Tasmania, the ones that when I won my debut, were supportive, when I lost my second fight, they were supportive and they all know who they are because I'll thank them every single time that I get in there and try to do my best.
"Home is where the heart is, I guess that's what people say. Launceston is a small community, everyone knows everybody and if one person is trying to achieve something, people jump on board and try to help out.
"I've had a lot of support and a lot of encouragement from people that are close to me to pursue this so that lights a fire in my belly and makes me want to perform well."
