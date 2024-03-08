'We need more': 12-year hiatus to be broken for Launceston masters

The return of men's teams has signalled another positive step for Tasmanian softball as the sport enjoys a momentus start to 2024.
After a 12-year hiatus, there will be Launceston and Burnie-based male teams adding on to the 18 female sides - the majority of which are from the mainland.
Following on from the success of the Tasmanian Tigers at the softball national championships in January, the March 9-11 Launceston masters tournament has demonstrated the revival of the sport in Tasmania.
Launceston softballer Sean Roddick said the defiance from the community to not let the sport die was finally being rewarded.
"With us in the men especially, we've picked numbers up here in Launceston and that's what we want, because we need more young boys and girls coming through," he said.
"The sport will die otherwise and I don't want that, that's not what we want, we've been here for a fair while now and I don't think we're going to go away."
While the Burnie Vikings have an easily-identifiable name, the Launceston team are going by 'Bun's Boys' which Roddick admitted was a typo.
Meant to be 'Bub's Boys', Roddick said the new name was there to stay.
"The funny thing is, from now on in, I reckon that's the name we'll stick with going forwards, it'll be Bun's Boys from now on in," he said.
A name with plenty more history to it is the Recycled Relics who are Launceston's women's squad, with Claudia Matteo and Tiina Shaw aiming to build on the success of the Tigers.
"It's pretty exciting, not only for the association having about 200-plus players coming from interstate, but it's also good for the community and it's starting to boost the sport up a lot as well," he said.
"Hopefully we can show people that it is harder than what it looks and that it is great fun."
The matches, held at Churchill Park, will be live-streamed across the long weekend.
