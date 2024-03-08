'We did everything right': NTFA club frustrated by women's team snub

UTAS Football Club president Allan Perrin says the Lions have been left "devastated" after they failed to enter a women's team into the NTFA for the 2024 season.
Having made an initial bid in July, Perrin said the club was rejected months later for their lack of juniors, with the club appealing the decision under "special circumstances" due to the university having an intake of more than 300 women to the Launceston campus.
"The people on the appeal panel were the people who gave us the information in the first place that we were unsuccessful," Perrin said.
"We then had to consider our position significantly because the special circumstances didn't break any ice at all.
"In that initial appeal process, the two people from the NTFA who were present made it quite clear that a special circumstance didn't mean much."
He added that the club was confident they would develop a juniors program as part of their 'five-year plan'.
NTFA president Damien Rhind said the decision to reject the proposal was made in a fair process.
"In recent times, the teams that have applied to bring in a women's team have been assessed against the criteria," he said.
"St Pats were successful because they met the criteria, whereas UTAS didn't meet the criteria, so that's why they were unsuccessful to start with.
"We can't guarantee that anyone who applies is going to be successful. We take into consideration the current football landscape and all of our current modeling is really built around sustainability.
"The target for AFL Tasmania is they want to have 28,000 kids playing football by 2028, so for us as a competition, if we can remain sustainable, and our clubs are sustainable, and that potential projection comes to fruition ... that would enable the possibility of the NTFA continuing to view and look at applications."
What left Perrin and the club most frustrated however, was his claim that the association justified their decision by pointing to the limited success of the men's team.
"I did ask whether that was part of the selection criteria, and if it was, why didn't we see that in the first place?," he said.
When asked about this, Rhind said: "It just takes us back to the criteria. If any team that's applying to be entered into the NTFA don't meet the criteria, then they're unsuccessful."
Ahead of hearing the result of the appeal, Perrin said the Lions had 26 female players training at University Oval - nearly double the 14 required - and had conducted interviews for a coach.
With their appeal rejected too, Perrin said UTAS were forced to pull the pin on their 2024 hopes, much to their dismay.
"The club were quite devastated about it, because we did everything right," he said.
There was an option to make a second appeal with an independent panel, with the NTFA by-laws stating that should it be unsuccessful the club would have to bare the $1000 cost.
"We decided that with six weeks to go before the season started ... we didn't have in place the logistics that are necessary to actually run a football team," he said.
"So our response to the appeals panel was that we were prepared to appeal, as long as, if our appeal was upheld, they would guarantee we would have a team for 2025.
"That was rejected as well, so we didn't appeal it, because we weren't prepared to spend $1000 without some sort of assurance that we could go somewhere."
Rhind answered by stating his version of events.
"They wanted to appeal the decision and were unsuccessful in that appeal, then they appealed citing special circumstances and we spent considerable time putting something together to be able to give them that opportunity," he said
"Then, once we put something together to enable that process, they decided not to proceed with the appeal."
Having first asked to be a part of the NTFAW in 2019, Perrin said the Lions would continue to push for a women's team going forwards.
This is despite NTFA director of women's football Louise Millwood's suggestion in November 2023 that St Pats would be the last addition to the 14-team set-up for the immediate future.
"We have not just an obligation, but we have an absolute desire to have a women's team playing for our football club," Perrin said.
"We will continue on and when they open the nominations again this year we will be an applicant, however, in saying that it has been extremely frustrating."
Rhind said the NTFA, while prioritising the health and sustainability of player numbers with its existing teams, would always be welcome to new bids that meet the selection criteria.
"The process is there for clubs to put in applications," he said.
"Over the past, probably 10 years, the amount of clubs and teams has been reducing, and as an association we don't want that to happen to our clubs.
"Hence, we've got a strong focus on sustainability and we're excited about the possibility of a groundswell in numbers if that happens, because that's good for every football association in Tasmania and will lead to, hopefully, no more teams going by the wayside."
