Tasmanian government needs to plan an energy roadmap that should be followed

When the first electric arc lights flickered to life on Launceston's streets in 1895, it would have been difficult to imagine the transformative impact hydro electricity would have on Tasmania.
The Duck Reach power station was the first publicly owned hydroelectric scheme in the southern hemisphere and it provided the model for hydro industrialisation.
Cheap power became the catalyst for attracting large scale manufacturers to Bell Bay which, to this day, underpin a large portion of the Tasmanian economy.
Fast forward to 2024 and it is not so difficult to imagine the benefits that could flow to the state from new sources of abundant renewable energy - particularly as the world grapples to identify alternatives to coal and other fossil fuels.
Northern Tasmania is set to once again sit at the epicentre of an economic transformation that includes production of hydrogen, methanol and green ammonia for new domestic and international markets.
The Bell Bay Port will be a critical staging point for the construction of offshore wind farms, taking advantage of a near constant wind resource well off the coast in Bass Strait.
The decisions that will be made by the next government after the March 23 election could be every bit as transformative as those which kicked off the first hydro-electric economic boom.
In order to unlock this potential, a comprehensive Tasmanian Energy Roadmap is needed to coordinate government policy and investment with planned private sector activities.
We are in a race with other states that have already released their own roadmaps, along with significant resources to make them a reality.
Tasmania can quickly make up ground due to our unique combination of abundant installed renewable energy capacity and retained ownership of the state's major generator, transmission network, and significant electricity retailer.
The Roadmap would identify infrastructure priorities across each region, including upgrades to port facilities, transmission links and associated planning work.
As part of this process, it is crucial that we engage with communities early so that their views are heard and that they fully understand how the benefits of increased energy generation will be shared with them.
Finally, the plan needs to identify skills pathways to ensure that we train young Tasmanians in preparation for the jobs of the future.
We had an extraordinary head start with our hydroelectric generation - let's use that platform, built over the last 100 years, to launch Tasmania to a new level of economic prosperity and jobs.
Bess Clark is CEO of TasRex and has extensive experience working in Tasmania's energy Government Business Enterprises.
