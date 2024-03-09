'Launceston stands to lose out': Tales of politics, pets and parochialism

Once again Tasmanians are in the dark about who has donated to the Liberals and Labor in this election campaign - and how much has been donated.
During the 2018 election when a key issue was whether pokies should remain in clubs and pubs, it's widely accepted the gaming industry made significant contributions to the Liberals to ensure Labor didn't win, and legislate to see pokies restricted to casinos, as they promised to do.
The Liberals won and then assured us reform to political donation legislation would be made, but we're still waiting.
Labor is certainly to be congratulated now for promising to put a cap on donations, and to ensure Tasmanians know who donors are should they win government, but it's a position the Greens have long advocated for, and is one they adopted some time ago.
It's high time all parties followed their lead because Tasmanians surely deserve to know who might be seeking to influence an election, or a government, through a generous financial contribution from an individual, business or industry.
While The Examiner keeps choosing to not print letters in support of the new stadium and Labor and the Greens are promising to renegotiate a deal that has been made abundantly clear it won't be renegotiated just to get a few extra votes by deception.
Launceston stands to lose out completely by this parochialism.
They can either have four games a year or none. I know which one I support - it would be a huge shame to lose our one chance simply because of the actions of a few people who should know better.
THE promises are coming thick and fast from all sides. The Libs have promised to halve Metro fares, with Labor going one better saying they would cancel bus fares.
I see a problem with all of that. How is Metro going to generate income without at least some fares coming in?
Buses cannot run on thin air and staff need to be paid.
I agree the cost of living across the board has increased but transport fares should be maintained, they are not that expensive and there are different levels of fares to suit all budgets.
Cutting the lurks and perks that pollies and decreasing the numbers of political advisors and consultants will save much, much more than cutting bus fares. Funny that no existing or wannabe pollies have suggested cutting political staffing levels.
I have seen quite a lot of election campaign ads for the Labor Party featuring Rebecca White, and the big message from these ads is, if we win government we will do the best we can.
Is that the best Labor can promise, will their excuse be if the state goes to the pack under their leadership "well we did the best we could".
If this is the best this party can come up with please vote for someone else.
COULD Hydro or the government please tell the public how much power is generated from domestic solar and how much money is made by hydro from it?
IF THE basic humanity required to allow tenants the companionship of pets is too complex for landlords (The Examiner, February 22), then perhaps they can simply sell their investments and stop being landlords.
An option readily available to them.
Any animal that can contort itself into a yoga downward dog pose and lick its rear end would certainly not be welcome to sit next to me on a flight.
No way Virgin Australia! There's only one thing worse than a yapping dog; and that's a yapping dog's, yapping owner.
