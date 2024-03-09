Trevallyn Lake open for recreation after algal bloom levels deemed safe

Lake Trevallyn is open for play again after recent testing found the water quality no longer posed a risk to recreational users.
The lake closed in late January following the detection of a blue-green algal bloom which, in very high concentrations, can potentially be harmful and cause issues such as skin rashes, gastroenteritis and eye irritation.
At current levels and based on national guidance, the bloom is no longer a risk to recreational users.
NRM North operations manager Andrew Baldwin said the Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers (TEER) program would continue to monitor the bloom closely, and conduct weekly testing at the Trevallyn boat ramp and at the Blackstone Park beach until at least the end of April.
"It can be difficult to predict how a bloom will behave, but we have seen levels of blue-green algae reducing over the last few weeks," Mr Baldwin said.
"We'll keep testing and sharing weekly updates with the responsible agencies and the community, so everyone can make informed choices."
The National Health and Medical Research Council use a traffic light system to inform the response to blue-green algae blooms which are:
Mr Baldwin said algal concentrations at Lake Trevallyn were now considered to be at the alert or "amber" level, while the First Basin was at the surveillance or "green" level.
"The national guidelines recommend that at least two successive results at lower counts are recorded before the advice is downgraded," Mr Baldwin said.
"The TEER Program samples taken over the past fortnight have shown a decrease in the concentration of blue-green algae across all testing sites."
