What's happening next for two of Launceston's most promising athletes?

A pair of prominent Launceston runners have big ambitions to take the next step in their developing careers.
James Hansen, who became the first Tasmanian to win the Launceston 10 in 2022, is eyeing off a maiden Olympics berth.
Having raced around the globe in both 1500-metre and 5000m competitions, the 30-year-old is full of belief that he can make the team.
"I had a bit of a setback in October and November where I missed some time with injury, but I've been training harder than ever the last couple of months," he said.
"I'm looking forward to producing something, I know there's something special there so something's going to come out in the next couple of months.
"I'm waiting for that to happen and hopefully I can get a ticket to Paris - that's the goal."
Fellow Riverside High School product Sam Clifford, 21, has recently ramped up his focus on running.
He said there's been a "a lot of discipline, patience and consistency" built up over the past two or three years and the rewards have come since September.
"I've run pretty much most of my PBs in the last six months and have shown some really great form and I'll look to continue that over the next couple of weeks," he said.
"I have the Sydney Track Classic [over] 3000 metres and then the national 5k in Adelaide so from there, I haven't looked too much further than that.
"Obviously, the Launceston Running Festival is a key part of my winter program and I look forward to seeing how I go with those events and use the Launnie Running Festival as a good guide for the winter."
The Launceston Running Festival is set to be bigger and better than ever this year - held across two days for the first time on June 1 and 2.
The festival's half-marathon event has been recognised on the international stage with a World Athletics Label - something only 237 races had last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.