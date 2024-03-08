The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Health
Our Future

Calvary invests $1 million into Launceston hospital upgrades

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 8 2024 - 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calvary's two private Launceston hospitals will receive an injection of $1 million. Pictures by Scott Gelston and Paul Scambler.
Calvary's two private Launceston hospitals will receive an injection of $1 million. Pictures by Scott Gelston and Paul Scambler.

Patients and staff at Calvary's two private Launceston hospitals, St Luke's and St Vincent's, will soon benefit from an injection more than $1 million.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.