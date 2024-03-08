Calvary invests $1 million into Launceston hospital upgrades

Patients and staff at Calvary's two private Launceston hospitals, St Luke's and St Vincent's, will soon benefit from an injection more than $1 million.
Calvary Launceston general manager Zoe Bishop said the investment in equipment was the first step in uplifting services and assets across both hospitals to meet the needs of the community, as well as support the demands of contemporary healthcare.
The largest part of investment comprises $417,000 to purchase six new anaesthetic machines in the operating theatres at both hospitals.
They will replace some older machines to deliver anaesthetic gases, monitor vital signs and, where necessary, breathe for a patient during surgery.
Dr Bishop said they were currently reviewing how to best modernise the infrastructure of their two Launceston hospitals.
"We recognise that we need to deliver these other upgrades now to support our staff and better serve our patients," Dr Bishop said.
The Calvary Clinic at St Luke's - a private mental health in-patient service - is getting a "mini-facelift", with new patient beds and bedside tables, as well as a new lounge suite for the communal area.
Calvary will bring in 16 new patient beds with built-in weighing capacity and bed alarms to improve patient comfort and help manage risk, as will a range of new patient chairs and recliners.
St Vincent's staff learning and development centre will also receive an upgrade of its audio-visual equipment.
Dr Bishop said Calvary had "proudly" delivered healthcare to the Tasmanian community for over 80 years.
"We are part of the fabric of this community," Dr Bishop said.
"Our people live here and work here, and Calvary is committed to remaining a leading private healthcare provider right here in Launceston."
