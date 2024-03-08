The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's very own British pub: The Cock n' Bull gets a makeover

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated March 8 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cock N' Bull Launceston publican Al Williams. Picture by Paul Scambler
Cock N' Bull Launceston publican Al Williams. Picture by Paul Scambler

When Al Williams took over a longstanding Launceston pub in 2001 he bought a fair bit of British paraphernalia with him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.