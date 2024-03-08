Launceston's very own British pub: The Cock n' Bull gets a makeover

When Al Williams took over a longstanding Launceston pub in 2001 he bought a fair bit of British paraphernalia with him.
''The theme makes this pub stand out,'' Mr Williams said.
From a scale model of the Titanic, to suits of armour, artwork, and of course Guinness beer, the Cock n' Bull is a ''traditional British pub".
Mr Williams said the Titanic model was made by the project manager who said something needed to ''break the room."
''So he went home and did just that, after hours,'' Mr Williams said.
''He'd do a 10 hour day here then go home and work on the model.
''If you look closely you'll see it's made from everyday materials like straws, cable tie rods and fishing swivels.''
Mr Williams said the venue has held anniversary nights for the Titanic in the function rooms.
''It has been a good point of difference,'' Mr Williams said.
The pub has recently undergone exterior upgrades, Mr Williams said there has been a pub on the site for 160 years.
''Some of the facade goes back to that time,'' he said.
''It has been a long standing hotel that has been continually operating, we don't plan on changing, if anything we plan to expand in the future.''
Mr William said the venue has ''always tried to run something different on tap''.
''We have British style beers like Coopers Ale, Shambles and Guinness,'' he said.
The venue used to run a British style hand-pump.
''The keg isn't gassed, it just runs natural carbon dioxide that is drawn out from a big hand pump,'' he said.
''The beer tastes flatter than a normal beer but it has immense flavour.
''People came out of the wood-works to try that.''
Mr Williams said food is a big part of the business too.
''We cook some traditional style meals like beef and Guinness pie and bangers and mash.
''Simple things done well - people love it, especially in winter.''
Mr Williams said the pub's long term staff are ''crucial'' in keeping the pub what it is.
''You're only as good as your staff,'' he said.
''You can't do it all on your own.''
