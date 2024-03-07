The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

ViewJobs puts regional jobs on the map

By Elizabeth Habermann
March 8 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Examiner's Bev Morrison, Holly Anderson, Craig Thomson, Laura Nankervis, and Kirby Gillam welcome ViewJobs. Picture by Paul Scambler.
The Examiner's Bev Morrison, Holly Anderson, Craig Thomson, Laura Nankervis, and Kirby Gillam welcome ViewJobs. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Digital start-up ViewJobs is set to revolutionise job hunting and recruitment across regional Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.