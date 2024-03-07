The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston mum-to-be says paid parental leave super is a win for parents

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 8 2024 - 7:29am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston mum-to-be says paid parental leave super is a win for parents
Launceston mum-to-be says paid parental leave super is a win for parents

A Launceston mum-to-be says the $2500 superannuation being added to the government's paid parental leave will be a welcome addition to family's retirement savings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.