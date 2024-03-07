Launceston mum-to-be says paid parental leave super is a win for parents

A Launceston mum-to-be says the $2500 superannuation being added to the government's paid parental leave will be a welcome addition to family's retirement savings.
Any mother or father receiving the payment from July 2025 will get 12 per cent superannuation on top of the $852 per week payment for 24 weeks.
First-time-mum-to-be Chelsea Rawlings, 27, who is 15 weeks pregnant, said the changes would help to balance out retirement savings in working couple families, and would also greatly benefit single parents.
"I couldn't agree with the changes more, especially for those that have multiple children. That is a lot of lost super that adds up which they would normally miss out on."
Ms Rawlings said the changes would go some way to bring Australia's paid parental leave into line with other countries.
"I'm obviously grateful to get whatever payment is offered but there are some countries that get paid at their full wage for 12 months, so if you compare that to Australia where many jobs don't even offer maternity leave, we could do better."
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the superannuation payment would help narrow the retirement savings equity gap that existed for women.
"This will have an impact on women's retirement. It will lead to women having thousands of dollars more in their superannuation account," Ms Rishworth said.
"It's not the silver bullet, it won't completely fix this gap, but it will go some way to reducing that income gap."
Parenthood chief executive Georgie Dent said it was a game changer for Australian families.
"It sends a powerful message recognising that raising children is a valuable undertaking that deserves to be supported and compensated," Ms Dent said.
This is a significant victory for gender equity and for organisations and individuals who have campaigned and advocated for this change for the last decade."
