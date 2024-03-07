Greens promise bill to overhaul Tassie's 'weak' election donation rules

Election donation laws are set to remain a hot issue for the next government, after the Greens on Thursday promised to move a bill to reform Tasmania's campaigning laws as soon as parliament resumes.
The government passed a reform bill last year with the help of Labor that was heavily criticised by independents as the country's weakest campaign finance laws.
The Greens have now promised to introduce a new bill that will replace the 'weak' one passed by both chambers last year.
Greens leader Dr Rosalie Woodruff said the new bill would:
*Reduce the reportable donations threshold from $5000 to $1000;
*Ban corporations from donating;
*Cap donations at $3000 over 3 years;
*Mandate disclosure of donations within 7 days, or 24 hours if in the last week of election campaigns
Dr Woodruff said democracy needed a "level playing field" to work properly.
"What we are seeing in Tasmania's democracy is the corrupting and toxic influence of big money going to the major parties and being undisclosed to Tasmanians," she said.
"We know that it is critical for democracy that we have real-time disclosures, that there is a cap on donations, that there is a cap on expenditure, and most importantly, that there's a ban on corporate donations."
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the Liberal Party would comply with current laws during the campaign.
"We will comply with the law when it comes to our donation responsibility," Premier Jeremy Rockliff said.
At the start of the election, he confirmed that the Liberals would not disclose under the slightly more stringent laws passed last year.
The Electoral Commission has yet to implement the legislation.
Labor, Greens and independents attacked the government over the bill last year, claiming that the year-long delay in bringing the bill on for debate was a sign that the government did not want to bring more transparency to election donations.
The news of the Greens' donations bill came as independent Clark MHA Kristie Johnston speculated that the Liberals were planning to dump pokies reforms announced in September 2022 at the behest of the hospitality sector.
"Pokies pubs all across Tasmania are being draped in Liberal election posters. What price has been extracted from the Liberals for all this largess?" she said.
Responding to the speculation, Mr Rockliff said he was committed to implementing the pokies reforms, which include mandating cards with loss limits to access poker machines.
