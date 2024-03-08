The captivating journey of Barry Anlezark and his long-lost family

Barry Anlezark thought he knew who his parents were.
Now at 70 years of age, he will meet the sisters he never knew he had.
At just a few days old, Mr Anlezark's mother gave him away to his aunt and her husband, who he thought were his parents until he was 15 years old.
"It was a pretty traumatic and violent childhood for me. I was given another name, without even being officially adopted," he said.
Then, his life was turned on its head when a cousin Mr Anlezark was living with told him they were actually brothers.
He said that suddenly, "everything I knew was gone".
"I'm not a person for secrets now. I'm realising the more I go on, the more secrets were kept from me," he said.
Nearly 10 years ago, Mr Anlezark's life took another turn when more truth came to light.
A woman from Queensland had contacted him through Ancestry Australia, thinking they might be siblings. A DNA test revealed that they were indeed related, though only first cousins.
"At that time, I realised - I had a clue from my first cousin."
Through this connection, Mr Anlezark discovered the man he thought was his father was, in fact, his uncle. After this realisation, he embarked on the search for the identity of his real father, who had moved away and changed his name.
In January 2024, after nearly a decade of searching, a DNA match appeared.
"I was trying to search for a long, long time - eight years of pure searching on Ancestry with my wife, who I drove nuts," he said.
"My niece came up on Ancestry and I got in touch. She was gracious enough to get back to me; it could go either way with this stuff.
"This information was then given to my sisters - who didn't have a clue about me. So we did a DNA test. We had a video meeting and opened the DNA results at each end, and we became brother and sisters."
Mr Anlezark said he was unsure how they would receive the news but to his surprise, they were ecstatic.
Finally, he saw a photo of his father's face for the first time. Mr Anlezark said the similarities between him and his father were instantly recognisable, as were certain traits in his newfound family.
"The first questions I asked my sisters in Sydney was how was their life, how did they grow up? And I realised that my father was a good man, that he didn't even know about me. Otherwise, he would've come and got me," he said.
"Just the stories that my sisters and their children tell me - I know he was a good man. I want to know that they grew up being looked after correctly by a parent, that they didn't have the same childhood as I did."
Mr Anlezark and his wife Jan decided that they would visit their new family later in the year. Their reply was, "no, we're coming before Easter".
In just under a week, his two sisters and his niece are visiting from Sydney and they will meet for the first time.
Mr Anlezark jokes he will have a sign for them at the airport saying "I've been waiting 70 years, where the hell have you been?"
He said he grappled with his own identity for a long time and though the pain of what he went through will always be there, he finally feels settled.
He said it was his wife, Jan, who "showed me the right track to go down sometimes. I would not be here without her".
Though Mr Anlezark is sure there are many more truths about his family that he is unaware of, he finally feels that the pieces are falling into place.
"I know who my Dad is. I've got my sisters, who are lovely people. It's taken a long time, a lot of heartache for me and my wife, but I finally got there. I've just got to take it from here now."
